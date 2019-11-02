Rawlings 4 TDs spark Yale’s 45-10 win over Columbia

by: The Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Kurt Rawlings threw for 390 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a two more scores as Yale beat Columbia, 45-10 in an Ivy League showdown Saturday afternoon.

Yale (6-1) is 3-1 in the Ivy League, a game behind both Princeton and Dartmouth. The Bulldogs lone loss was to Dartmouth and they face the Tigers November 16.

Rawlings hit J.P. Shohfi with a 17-yard touchdown a minute into the game, then ran for a 5-yard score and fired 23-yards to Darrion Carrington, both in the final five minutes of the first half to make it 21-3 at intermission.

Rawlings capped a seven-play, 90-yard drive to open the fourth quarter, scoring on a 1-yard run. Zane Dudek broke off a 45-yard touchdown run minutes later to put the game away.

Ty Lenhart was 17 of 38 for 165 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (2-5, 1-3).

