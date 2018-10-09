Red Sox try to bounce Yanks from ALDS Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

(AP) - Baseball's biggest rivalry gets the spotlight to itself as the Red Sox try to eliminate the Yankees in Game 4 of their AL Division Series.

New York will be trying to rebound from the most lopsided postseason loss in the franchise's distinguished history — a 16-1 drumming Monday night capped by Brock Holt completing the first-ever postseason cycle. The blowout was so bad, backup catcher Austin Romine became the second position player ever to appear on the mound in the playoffs. He gave up Holt's ninth-inning homer.

Related Content: Holt 1st with postseason cycle, Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1

Game 4 may be the final appearance with New York for veteran CC Sabathia, who is expected to make his 23rd career postseason start. He's made 17 of those as a Yankee, going 8-3 with a 3.29 ERA during a span that included a 2009 ALCS MVP. The 38-year-old said Monday he plans to play again next season, though it's uncertain if the upcoming free agent will be back in pinstripes.

Rick Porcello will throw for Boston after getting two outs in relief during a Game 1 victory. Porcello has allowed seven runs over 7 1/3 innings in his past two postseason starts, one each in 2016 and '17.