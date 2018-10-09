Sports

Red Sox try to bounce Yanks from ALDS

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 03:26 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 07:59 PM EDT

Red Sox try to bounce Yanks from ALDS

(AP) - Baseball's biggest rivalry gets the spotlight to itself as the Red Sox try to eliminate the Yankees in Game 4 of their AL Division Series.

New York will be trying to rebound from the most lopsided postseason loss in the franchise's distinguished history — a 16-1 drumming Monday night capped by Brock Holt completing the first-ever postseason cycle. The blowout was so bad, backup catcher Austin Romine became the second position player ever to appear on the mound in the playoffs. He gave up Holt's ninth-inning homer.

Related Content: Holt 1st with postseason cycle, Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1

Game 4 may be the final appearance with New York for veteran CC Sabathia, who is expected to make his 23rd career postseason start. He's made 17 of those as a Yankee, going 8-3 with a 3.29 ERA during a span that included a 2009 ALCS MVP. The 38-year-old said Monday he plans to play again next season, though it's uncertain if the upcoming free agent will be back in pinstripes.

Rick Porcello will throw for Boston after getting two outs in relief during a Game 1 victory. Porcello has allowed seven runs over 7 1/3 innings in his past two postseason starts, one each in 2016 and '17.

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center