CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The current top-ranked golfer in the world has committed to playing in the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Tournament officials announced Wednesday that Rory McIlroy is scheduled to make his fifth appearance at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell this summer.

“We know we’re going to get a deep, star-studded player field, so hearing that Rory has committed is a great start and wonderful news for our tournament and our fans,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Rory has enjoyed coming to Connecticut, and he’s played well at TPC River Highlands. Late June might seem far off, but the excitement for this year’s tournament is already building. If you’re someone who roots for Rory and appreciates watching the best players in the world, you need to make plans to be part of the action here.”

The Travelers Championship was selected as a designated event, offering an elevated purse for 2023. Players will compete for $20 million, the most in tournament history.

McIlroy is a 23-time winner on the PGA Tour and a 3-time PGA Tour Player of the Year.

The 2023 Travelers Championship will take place June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

For tournament updates, ticket information, and announcements related to the player field, visit TravelersChampionship.com.