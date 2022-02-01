Rory McIlroy commits to the 2022 Travelers Championship

Professional golfer Rory McIlroy is currently representing Ireland in Men’s Olympic Golf alongside Team Ireland’s Shane Lowry. (Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Travelers Championship announced on Tuesday that Rory McIlroy has committed to the 2022 tournament.

McIlroy has 20 career PGA Tour victories, and he will be making his fourth appearance at TPC River Highland.

“Rory has been a wonderful ambassador for professional golf and creates excitement felt by millions of fans around the world whenever he plays,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Having a commitment from a player the caliber of Rory this early sets the tone for the type of field we’re expecting for this year’s Travelers Championship.”

The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland has been named PGA Tour Player of the Year three times in 2021, 2014, and 2019.

The 2022 Travelers Championship will be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

