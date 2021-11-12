Rozner leads by 1 after 2 rounds of title defense in Dubai

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Antoine Rozner took a one-stroke lead after two rounds of his title defense at the Dubai Championship, rolling in a right-to-left birdie putt from eight feet at No. 18 to shoot 8-under 64 on Friday.

Holing a sixth birdie in his final eight holes allowed the French golfer to break away from a three-way tie for the lead with Francesco Laporta (64) and first-round leader JB Hansen (67).

Rozner, who is 15 under par overall, has yet to drop a shot this week on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates where he shot 25 under last year to claim his first European Tour title.

“I just kept putting myself in position, hole after hole,” said Rozner, who described his long game as “absolutely perfect. And a few putts dropped in the back nine.

“It was definitely one of my best ball-striking rounds around here.”

On another day of low scoring in ideal conditions in Dubai, Kalle Samooja made seven birdies in his last eight holes — after starting at No. 10 — to shoot 64 and move into fourth place on 13 under.

The English pair of Tommy Fleetwood (a second straight 66) and Paul Waring (67) were a stroke further back.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Game of the Week

Trending Stories

2021 UConn Men’s Basketball Schedule

2021 UConn Men’s Basketball
Date Opponent Time TV
9/9 @Central Connecticut 6:30pm FS1%
9/13 @ Coppin State Noon FS2
9/17 @ Long Island 6:30pm FS2
9/20 @ Binghamton non FS2
9/24 vs. Auburn 2:30pm ESPN
9/25 vs. Michigan State/Loyola-Chicago TBD ESPN/ ESPN2
9/26 vs. TBD TBD TBD
9/30 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore 7:00pm CBS SN
12/4 @ Grambling State 4:00pm FS2
12/8 @West Virginia TBD TBD
12/11 vs. St. Bonaventure 3:30pm ESPN2
12/18 @ Providence 5:00pm FOX
12/21 @ Marquette 9:00pm FS1
12/28 @ Xavier 7:00pm FS1
1/1 vs. Butler 4:00pm FS1
1/8 @ Seton Hall Noon FOX
1/12 vs. St. John’s 8:30pm FS1
1/15 @ Providence 2:00pm FS1
1/20 @ Butler 9:00pm FS1
1/25 @ Georgetown 8:30pm CBS SN
1/29 @ DePaul 6:30pm FS1
2/1 vs. Creighton 6:30pm FS1
2/5 @ Villanova Noon FOX
2/8 vs. Marquette 6:30pm FS1
2/13 @ St. John’s Noon FOX
2/16 vs. Seton Hall 8:30pm CBS SN
2/19 vs. Xavier noon FOX
2/22 vs. Villanova 8:00pm FS1
2/27 @ Georgetown Noon CBS
3/2 @ Creighton 8:30pm FS1
3/5 vs. DePaul TBD TBD

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss