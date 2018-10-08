Ryan Lochte seeking alcohol addiction treatment

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved United States' Ryan Lochte checks his time in a men's 4x200-meter freestyle heat during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

(WTNH) - Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction.

This is according to People Magazine (https://bit.ly/2OJJNAn).

People also reports that police were called to an incident early Thursday at his California hotel. No one was arrested.

Lochte has earned a dozen Olympic medals in swimming, including six gold medals.

However, he was banned from competing for a year, starting in July, because he received too big of an IV infusion.