Ryan Lochte seeking alcohol addiction treatment

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 04:39 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 04:39 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction.

This is according to People Magazine (https://bit.ly/2OJJNAn).

People also reports that police were called to an incident early Thursday at his California hotel. No one was arrested.

Lochte has earned a dozen Olympic medals in swimming, including six gold medals.

However, he was banned from competing for a year, starting in July, because he received too big of an IV infusion.

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

