Scholarship in honor of West Hartford high school soccer coach raises more than $40k for stand-out players

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford community is making sure the legacy of a local coach lives on.

Kerrie Massaro, 49, coached girls soccer and taught physical education at Conard High School for 16 years. Recently, she died of breast cancer. Now, they’re raising money for a scholarship in her honor to make sure she’s never forgotten at the school.

Julio Duarte, Conard High School’s principal, told News 8, “Carrie was one of the most dedicated and caring coaches and teachers that I’ve ever met and this place meant everything to her and her students meant everything to her.”

The scholarship will be given to deserving soccer players who really stand out and they’re hoping to give it out every year. In the last two weeks, they’ve raised more than $40,000.

