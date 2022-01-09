Seahawks’ Diggs breaks right leg, dislocates ankle

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs was carted off the field after suffering a broken right leg and dislocated ankle in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Diggs broke his right fibula.

“Just a heartbreaker because everybody loves who he is,” Carroll said after the Seahawks beat the Cardinals 38-30.

Diggs appeared to slip on the grass just before being blocked and immediately grabbed his lower leg. Players on both teams were visibly upset as Seattle’s trainers worked on Diggs. Teammate D.J. Reed threw his helmet.

Diggs was in tears as he was carted off, as were several of his teammates.

News of his injury made it across the NFL, too. Before taking questions after a loss to Miami, New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips made a teary-eyed statement about Diggs.

“I just want to start this off to say I’m praying for Quandre,” said Phillips, his voice shaking. ”He just had a gruesome injury. I just want you to know I love you bro’. I hate this so much. I’m just praying for you. I will talk to you as soon as I can. I just want to get this over with.”

Media in the room told Phillips he didn’t have to answer any questions and he returned to the Patriots’ locker room.”

Diggs made his first Pro Bowl this season and is set to be a free agent this offseason. He led the Seahawks with five interceptions this season and was third with 63 tackles before Sunday’s game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Game of the Week

Trending Stories

2021 UConn Men’s Basketball Schedule

2021 UConn Men’s Basketball
Date Opponent Time TV
9/9 @Central Connecticut 6:30pm FS1%
9/13 @ Coppin State Noon FS2
9/17 @ Long Island 6:30pm FS2
9/20 @ Binghamton non FS2
9/24 vs. Auburn 2:30pm ESPN
9/25 vs. Michigan State/Loyola-Chicago TBD ESPN/ ESPN2
9/26 vs. TBD TBD TBD
9/30 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore 7:00pm CBS SN
12/4 @ Grambling State 4:00pm FS2
12/8 @West Virginia TBD TBD
12/11 vs. St. Bonaventure 3:30pm ESPN2
12/18 @ Providence 5:00pm FOX
12/21 @ Marquette 9:00pm FS1
12/28 @ Xavier 7:00pm FS1
1/1 vs. Butler 4:00pm FS1
1/8 @ Seton Hall Noon FOX
1/12 vs. St. John’s 8:30pm FS1
1/15 @ Providence 2:00pm FS1
1/20 @ Butler 9:00pm FS1
1/25 @ Georgetown 8:30pm CBS SN
1/29 @ DePaul 6:30pm FS1
2/1 vs. Creighton 6:30pm FS1
2/5 @ Villanova Noon FOX
2/8 vs. Marquette 6:30pm FS1
2/13 @ St. John’s Noon FOX
2/16 vs. Seton Hall 8:30pm CBS SN
2/19 vs. Xavier noon FOX
2/22 vs. Villanova 8:00pm FS1
2/27 @ Georgetown Noon CBS
3/2 @ Creighton 8:30pm FS1
3/5 vs. DePaul TBD TBD

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss