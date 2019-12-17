Senator Murphy calling on NCAA to provide health protocols for their student athletes

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy is calling for changes to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

He says it is putting profits ahead of the health of student athletes.

Monday, Senator Murphy released his third and final report in a series on the State of College Athletics.

His recommendations include college athletes be given health insurance.

“College athletes should have access to independent health care providers who aren’t answering to their coaches. The reason a lot of student athletes are pressed onto the playing field – especially with head injuries – is because the doctors that they are seeing work for the athletic department. That’s a conflict of interest.” – Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT)

He also wants scholarships to be guaranteed, even if an athlete stops playing.

Murphy says it should be easier for student athletes to transfer if they think their health is at stake.

And he wants real consequences for schools that do not follow health protocols.

Murphy is working with a group of senators to create legislation to be introduced next year.