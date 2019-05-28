Shoreline Reds 10U travel baseball team rolls to 14-0 win for title

(WTNH) - Congratulations to the Shoreline Reds 10U travel baseball team.

The Reds had a perfect weekend in New Jersey.

They went 4-0 on their way to winning a tournament championship.

Led by head coach and manager Todd DeFelice, they won 14 nothing in the title game.

