Shoreline Reds 10U travel baseball team rolls to 14-0 win for title

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 06:44 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 06:44 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Congratulations to the Shoreline Reds 10U travel baseball team.

The Reds had a perfect weekend in New Jersey.

They went 4-0 on their way to winning a tournament championship.

Led by head coach and manager Todd DeFelice, they won 14 nothing in the title game.

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
