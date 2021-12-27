SHU vs. RIT games at Webster Bank Arena canceled due to COVID

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Upcoming men’s ice hockey games between Sacred Heart University and Rochester Institute of Technology have been canceled due to COVID-related issues.

SHU was set to face off with RIT at Webster Bank Arena on Jan. 1 and 2.

Aaron Gaberman, SHU’s athletic communication coordinator, said in a release Monday that the Pioneers do not have the required personnel to field a full team as a result of positive COVID-19 cases.

He said make-up dates will be announced at a later time.