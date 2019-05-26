Sports

Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500, Woodbury's Ferrucci finishes seventh

Posted: May 26, 2019 03:59 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 04:40 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Simon Pagenaud has won his first Indianapolis 500, making an audacious pass of Alexander Rossi before taking the white flag and holding off the hard-charging driver from Andretti Autosport.

Pagenaud's victory after an incredible duel with Rossi completed a sweep of the Month of May for him. He came into the season trying to hang onto his job with Team Penske, and a brazen move near the end of the Indianapolis Grand Prix gave him a win two weeks ago.

His latest win gave team owner Roger Penske his 18th victory in his 50th year at the track.

Takuma Sato was third, Josef Newgarden fourth and defending champion Will Power was fifth.

Woodbury's Santino Ferrucci finished seventh.

