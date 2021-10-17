SK Modified race ends in crash, broken fence at Waterford Speedbowl

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vehicle crashed during the SK Modified division Sunday night at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl, taking down part of the catch fence.

The Cohanzie Fire Department and EMTs arrived on the scene for help after the crash, which occurred around 8 p.m. Speedbowl officials noted in a statement on Facebook that everyone involved in the incident — including drivers and spectators — “will be okay.”

Sunday’s event was a part of the three-day finale weekend with 100 laps at the track to end the season.

The Speedbowl said it would release details regarding scheduling plans as soon as they’re made available.