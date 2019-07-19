Breaking News
Softball teams for Little League Regionals arrive in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Softball teams from around the Northeast will call Bristol home for the next few days. The best of the best 12-and-under teams from the region will play for the opportunity of a lifetime, including some young ladies from Milford.

An exciting afternoon for all of the ladies and their families, ten teams made their way to the Little League Complex in Bristol all with the same goal- to earn a spot in the softball World Series.

From Maryland to Maine, Pennsylvania to Vermont, Delaware to Rhode Island, Massachusetts to New York and New Jersey, and of course Connecticut.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these girls, the memories will be about more than who won or lost. They’ll grow friendships and make new friends along the way.

Games start Saturday at 1 p.m. The championship game is Thursday.

