Some fans allowed to attend final regular-season Toronto FC game at Pratt & Whitney Stadium

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Major League Soccer team Toronto FC is temporarily calling Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field home, and now fans can buy tickets to see one of the club’s games in-person.

Toronto FC and the State of Connecticut will allow a limited number of fans to attend The Red’s final regular-season home game against Inter Miami CF on Sunday, Nov. 1, according to the stadium.

A maximum of 5,000 fans will be allowed in the stands of the 38,000 seat stadium.

All patrons in attendance are required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.

Go to www.rentschlerfield.com to purchase tickets.

