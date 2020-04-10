Some Ivy schools deny withdrawing option to spring athletes

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvard, Yale and Princeton will not allow their spring athletes to withdraw and return next year to preserve an extra year of eligibility.

It’s not a league-wide decision though. Other schools in the conference are not encouraging seniors to withdraw, but will still allow them that option if they choose to.

The Ivy League decided last week not to allow its spring-sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility as graduates, despite the NCAA granting that option this week.