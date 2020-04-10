Breaking News
Bridgeport firefighters respond to 2nd alarm structure fire in Railroad, Iranistan Avenue area

Some Ivy schools deny withdrawing option to spring athletes

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Yale men's lacrosse national championship.jpg

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvard, Yale and Princeton will not allow their spring athletes to withdraw and return next year to preserve an extra year of eligibility.

It’s not a league-wide decision though. Other schools in the conference are not encouraging seniors to withdraw, but will still allow them that option if they choose to.

The Ivy League decided last week not to allow its spring-sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility as graduates, despite the NCAA granting that option this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss