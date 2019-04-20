Sports

Sound Tigers and Bears go into double overtime first night of playoffs

Posted: Apr 19, 2019

(WTNH) - It's been a while since the Bridgeport Sound Tigers won a playoff series. They haven't advanced past the first round since 2003; the Sound Tigers are overdue.

They opened a best of 5 series with the Hershey Bears on Friday.

Tigers won the regular season series between the two-- but it was close.

Lots of local flavor in this game, former Yale star Joe Snively now playing for the Bears, while Quinnipiac Travis St. Denis and Conner Jones are still with the Sound Tigers.

Bridgeport controlled the action most of the way, but not the scoreboard.

Bears scored the first two, both in the 2nd period. This shorthanded goal by Jayson Megna made it 2-0.

The Sound Tigers answer not long after; Kieffer Bellows out in front from Otto Koivula and cuts the Hershey lead to one.

Late in the 3rd, still a 2-1 game.

Bridgeport on the power play and the Tigers cash in.Steve Bernier slams home the Sebastian Aho rebound, sending this game to over time...then double overtime.

Sound Tigers prevail 3-2.  They lead the series 1-0.

Game 2 will be on Saturday in Bridgeport.

