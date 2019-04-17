Sports

Sound Tigers headed to the AHL playoffs

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 11:36 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 11:36 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The NY Islander's AHL team the Bridgeport Sound Tigers are getting ready for their playoff series with Hershey.

Brent Thompson was suppose to be a Calder Cup contender this year and they've lived up to expectations.

The Tigers are the 2nd seed in the Atlantic Division.

The franchise will be looking for its first playoff series win since 2003.

Sound Tigers and Bears play Game 1 and 2 Friday and Saturday Night at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center