Sound Tigers headed to the AHL playoffs
(WTNH) - The NY Islander's AHL team the Bridgeport Sound Tigers are getting ready for their playoff series with Hershey.
Brent Thompson was suppose to be a Calder Cup contender this year and they've lived up to expectations.
The Tigers are the 2nd seed in the Atlantic Division.
The franchise will be looking for its first playoff series win since 2003.
Sound Tigers and Bears play Game 1 and 2 Friday and Saturday Night at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport.
