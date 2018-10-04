Sound Tigers loaded with Islanders top prospects this season

Want to catch some NHL talent before it skips town? Than get to Hartford and Bridgeport this season.

The Sound Tigers are loaded with Islanders top prospects, including left wing Kieffer Bellows.

The 20-year-old is a threat to score every time he touches the puck.

The 19th overall pick IN 2016 is pretty tough too He took a puck to the mouth in practice and got stitched up and got back on the ice. Luckily, he didn’t lose any teeth.

If the name Bellows rings a bell, it should. His dad was NHL great Brian Bellows. A 50 goal scorer and Stanley Cup champ.

Bellows has learned a lot from his dad.

“My dad and I loved playing mini-sticks in the basement. I would always have him as a goalie with me shooting the ball….I played for hours and hours..”