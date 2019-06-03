Southington softball downs Trumbull 5-1

(WTNH) - High school softball playoffs are winding down.

In the Class LL Semifinals, Trumbull took on Southington.

There was no score in the 3rd inning until Southington broke the game open and scored four runs.

The Blue Knights would go on to win, 5-1.

