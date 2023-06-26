HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two champions for the Special Olympics World Games are back in Connecticut after making our state proud.
Unified Sports teammates Kelly Schneider and Debbie Albers brought back the gold and bronze medals in bowling at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.
They won the gold for the women’s unified team bowling competition–with a pair of bowlers from Massachusetts and the bronze medals in the doubles competition.
