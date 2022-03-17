UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a busy Thursday afternoon at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, thanks to the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Mohegan Sun’s General Manager Brad Bryant compared it to the NFL’s Big Game in February.

After two years without the opportunity to gather in big groups to watch the basketball games on the big screens, many were excited to get out and get together.

The Mohegan Sun/FanDuel Sportsbook is now not only a place where people can watch games, but for the first time in Connecticut, they can also bet on them.

“We‘re here for three days,” Greg Tolos who came to the casino from Fitchburg, Mass., said. “Me and all my buddies here.”

“It enhances it a little bit,” Liz Nicol of Boston said. “It’s not necessary, by any means, but it’s always a little more fun to have a little extra skin in the game. It’s great to come out and be with a ton of other people and get like that crowd enthusiasm to it.”

This year marked the first time people could bet on a Connecticut college team but only in the NCAA Tournament. The UConn men and women and Yale men are playing in the NCAA Tournament this year, but the window to bet on the teams winning the whole tournament is now closed. Under the new state law, futures betting on Connecticut colleges can only take place between the time the field is set and the tip-off of the tournament.

“We have it deactivated, so it will not show up on here,” explained Bryant, who demonstrated one of the kiosks in the sportsbook, where bets are on for all out-of-state college teams.

Here’s a look at what Connecticut has received in payments from online casinos and sports betting in just February.

Foxwoods: $2.1 million

Mohegan Sun: $1.3 million

Connecticut Lottery Corp: $45,522

Retail sports wagering: $46,898

This weekend could boost their businesses even more with reserved seats at the Mohegan Sun/FanDuel Sportsbook at a premium.

“I will tell you it’s limited availability over the next two or three days,” Bryant said. “It’s pretty much standing room only.”

Along with the wagering, comes concern about problem gambling.

“The calls to our helpline have pretty much quadrupled since the start of sports betting,” said Diana Goode, the executive director of the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling.

Goode warns people not to get caught up in the moment during the NCAA Tournament because lasts three weeks.

If you or someone you know needs help, call (888) 789-7777 or text “CTGAMB” to 53342. More resources can also be found here.