NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tyler Booker, a New Haven native who just finished his freshman football season playing in 12 games on the Alabama Crimson Tide, was a guest on News 8’s Sports Extra.

Booker was named to the All-SEC Rookie team by the league coaches and earned some All-American honors.

He is home on spring break and preparing for his football camp for area kids on May 20 at Hopkins School in New Haven. It’s free for all student-athletes in grades 5 to 8. Learn more about the Tyler Booker Football Camp here.

