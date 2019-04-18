Sports

St. John's interviews current Yale coach for vacant head basketball coach position

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 06:33 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 06:33 PM EDT

(WTNH) - James Jones has taken the Yale basketball program to new heights.

The Bulldogs win Ivy League titles, make the NCAA Tournament, and produce pro players.

When you have success like that over two decades, others come knocking.

St. John's reportedly interviewed Jones for its vacant head coaching job on Thursday. Jones is in a great situation at Yale.

The Red Storm program is a little messy right now, looking for a replacemnet after letting Chris Mullin go. We will have to see how it shakes out.

