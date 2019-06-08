Staples HS class LL baseball team wins the championships

The Class LL baseball finals took place Saturday with the 5th seed Staples going up against the 3rd seed Southington.

The Wreckers led by Gatorade Player of the Year and pitcher Chad Knight.

The Wreckers get on the board first. Runners at 2nd and 3rd, Kevin Rabacs hits the fly ball to center, Ben Lewis tags up and scores to give Staples a 1-0 lead.

Wreckers get another here; Jason Krar the pickoff move gets away. Zachl Zobel scoots on home to give staples a 2-0 lead.

The ground ball to second and Staples is your Class LL champion as they win it 3-0.

Staples could be number one in the state come Monday.

