State divided as Yankees take on Red Sox Friday Night

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 05:46 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 05:57 PM EDT

WTNH - This series is getting a lot of hype.. Not just around here either. All year long it was Red Sox and Yankees.

Who was the better team in the American League East? Boston was better during the regular season...
Setting the pace-- with 108 wins-- the most in all of baseball..

Yankees weren't far behind with 100 wins. But as any true fan of either side will tell you-- it's only what matters now.

"We feel really good where we are. Especially for much of the second half (of the season), obviously dealing with different injuries and guys being down...we're arguably as whole as we've been all season long", said Yankees Manager Aaron Boone. 

The two teams were pretty even during the regular season.

The Sox took 10 of 19 meetings. 

"There's no secrets. I think at the end of the day...whoever plays better defense, and execute pitches and gets clutch hits is going to win the series", said Red Sox Manager Alex Cora. 

First pitch is at 7:30pm tonight.

