Sun beat Liberty 70-63 for 4th straight win

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jasmine Thomas had 18 points and seven assists, Courtney Williams added 13 points and eight rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 70-63 on Wednesday for their fourth straight victory.

Connecticut held New York scoreless for nearly the first five minutes of the second half, and the Liberty finished the quarter with just seven points. It was the fourth straight game Connecticut has held an opponent under 70 points.

Jonquel Jones added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (13-6), which is tied with the Las Vegas Aces for the best record in the WNBA at the All-Star break. The Sun shot just 36% on 27-of-76 shooting.

Tina Charles led New York (8-11) with 13 points and 11 rebounds. She had nine points before halftime and scored her first points of the second half with 5:11 remaining in the fourth.