Sun starts training for WNBA season in Orlando with new teammate Bonner

(WTNH) — After reaching the WNBA finals, the Connecticut Sun has high hopes for 2020 in maybe their turn to win it all. If they do win, it won’t happen in Connecticut.

The Sun has opened training camp down at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. It’s a chance for new acquisition and former WNBA All-Star Dewanna Bonner to get used to her new mates. So far, she likes what she sees, as does her coach who was retooled a very good squad.

The Sun will continue practicing as they prepare for a season they hope starts on a couple of weeks.

