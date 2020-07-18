Sun’s Holmes excelling on the court and in motherhood

(WTNH) — Connecticut Sun’s Bria Holmes is adjusting to life in the WNBA bubble with her number one fan, her daughter.

Diona, AKA Baby D is the soon to be 2-year-old daughter of Holmes. Her personality is matched only by her energy.

Even when mom is done with basketball workouts, Diona still has her on the run.

“She’s moving around, she doesn’t really sit still right now,” Holmes said. “This might be harder actually than last season because she really wasn’t moving as much.”

This could also be the year Bria becomes a star. Not only is she becoming a better mom by the day, but she’s also becoming a better basketball player too.

“I think everything is coming together for me as a mom and being a player as well,” she said.

It’s year five for the former Hillhouse High of New Haven All-State legend. Homes has put in the work to take that next explosive step in her career, and she’s ready to seize the opportunity.

“I’m just taking a different approach this year,” Holmes said. “As I’m getting a starting role, you know, a lot of things are changing. Being able to take the criticism, just perfect my game as much as I can.”

She added, “I just think I’m reaching my prime right now.”

Like mother, like daughter, they are both growing up.

The Connecticut Sun open its WNBA season Sunday, July 26 against Minnesota.