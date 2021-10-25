Team USA taking on Team Canada at the XL Center Monday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a big game on Monday night at the XL Center in Hartford. Team USA is taking on Team Canada on the ice.

Some of the best women’s hockey players in the world are in town for an Olympic game’s warmup. If you’re a hockey fan, it’s an excellent chance to see some of the best players in a great rivalry game.

The game is part of the “My Why” tour and News 8 asked players from Team USA why it’s so important to promote this sport, especially to the next generation.

“So, for all these young hockey players that come out and see us and know that they can beat us if they want to. I think it’s so important, it’s one of the best roles that we have, not just as player role models in ambassadors of the stand, it’s a role that our group takes very seriously, and so every time that we get the opportunity to play in front of a crowd, especially the future of this game, it’s an honor,” said Kendall Coyne Schofield, Forward on Team USA.

“Honestly, if you enjoy the game, just continue to play. That’s the biggest thing if you love the game, continue to play, but also my biggest thing is stay competitive and make sure you’re working hard. That’s how you’re going to get to the next level and get to where you want to get to,” said Brianna Decker, Forward for Team USA.

News 8 also spoke to former Choate star Hilary Knight.