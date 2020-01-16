Tebucky Jones, former Patriots standout, retires as head coach of New Britain High School football

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tebucky Jones, the most successful player in the 128-year history of New Britain High School Football, announced his retirement as head coach of the Golden Hurricanes.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the kids of this city and be a part of the New Britain High School family,” said Jones. “New Britain is home and will always be special to me.”

Jones, 45, announced his decision to step down as head coach of the program he returned home to lead for the last nine seasons. He came back to his alma mater after enjoying a successful nine-year professional playing career in the National Football League with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints. The Patriots drafted Jones in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft with the 22nd overall pick, and he was a key member of New England’s Super Bowl XXXVI Championship team in 2001, starting at safety for the Patriots as they won their first title.

2 Aug 1998: Cornerback Tebucky Jones #34 of the New England Patriots in action during a pre-season game against the San Francisco 49ers at the 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. The 49ers defeated the Patriots 14-13.

Jones graduated from NBHS in 1993 and rushed for more than 4,500 yards and 53 touchdowns, including a senior season in which he rushed for 2100 yards and 25 touchdowns to lead the Golden Hurricanes to the 1992 Class LL State Championship. As a coach, Jones led the Golden Hurricanes to CIAC Class LL Tournament appearances in 2014 and most recently in 2018, memorably beating Berlin in the regular season finale to clinch a postseason berth. He coached NBHS for exactly as long as he played in the NFL.

“Tebucky is a legend and a hometown hero who will always hold a special place in the history of New Britain Football,” said Len Corto, Director of Athletics for New Britain. “We thank him for giving back to the city and program he came from by working with our kids and showing them what the pride and tradition of the New Britain Football family is all about.”