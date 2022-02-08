Conn. residents prepare to bet on The Big Game legally for the first time

The Big Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Excitement is already here heading into this weekend as people across Connecticut will get to place their wagers for the first time on The Big Game.

Nationwide, the American Gaming Association predicts more than 31 million Americans will bet on the The Big Game this year, with wagers totaling more than $7.6 billion.

Both the amount of people planning to bet (up 35% from last year) and the estimated amount of money being bet (up 78% from last year) are new records.

Bettors include people making casual wagers with friends or relatives, entries into office pools, wagers with licensed sportsbooks, and bets placed with illegal bookmakers.

This comes as more states legalize sports betting, like Connecticut, where it only started a few months ago.

Officials said it is quickly picking up in popularity across the state and anticipation is high heading into The Big Game.

“After the lines were set following the championship games, bets started to trickle in and we’ve seen increasing bets every day on the Super Bowl. It’s just going to ramp up until Sunday,” said Andrew Walter, director of legal and business affairs for sports betting at the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.

“Right here at 11 o’clock like I usually am, I’m going to make my bets and just have a good time with everybody else,” said June Oliveras of New Haven.

Connecticut Lottery officials told News 8 they hope this Sunday will be an opportunity to recruit more followers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tune into News 8 at 10 and 11 to hear more about this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

High School Game of the Week

Trending Stories

2021 UConn Men’s Basketball Schedule

2021 UConn Men’s Basketball
Date Opponent Time TV
9/9 @Central Connecticut 6:30pm FS1%
9/13 @ Coppin State Noon FS2
9/17 @ Long Island 6:30pm FS2
9/20 @ Binghamton non FS2
9/24 vs. Auburn 2:30pm ESPN
9/25 vs. Michigan State/Loyola-Chicago TBD ESPN/ ESPN2
9/26 vs. TBD TBD TBD
9/30 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore 7:00pm CBS SN
12/4 @ Grambling State 4:00pm FS2
12/8 @West Virginia TBD TBD
12/11 vs. St. Bonaventure 3:30pm ESPN2
12/18 @ Providence 5:00pm FOX
12/21 @ Marquette 9:00pm FS1
12/28 @ Xavier 7:00pm FS1
1/1 vs. Butler 4:00pm FS1
1/8 @ Seton Hall Noon FOX
1/12 vs. St. John’s 8:30pm FS1
1/15 @ Providence 2:00pm FS1
1/20 @ Butler 9:00pm FS1
1/25 @ Georgetown 8:30pm CBS SN
1/29 @ DePaul 6:30pm FS1
2/1 vs. Creighton 6:30pm FS1
2/5 @ Villanova Noon FOX
2/8 vs. Marquette 6:30pm FS1
2/13 @ St. John’s Noon FOX
2/16 vs. Seton Hall 8:30pm CBS SN
2/19 vs. Xavier noon FOX
2/22 vs. Villanova 8:00pm FS1
2/27 @ Georgetown Noon CBS
3/2 @ Creighton 8:30pm FS1
3/5 vs. DePaul TBD TBD

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss