Conn. residents prepare to bet on The Big Game legally for the first time

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Excitement is already here heading into this weekend as people across Connecticut will get to place their wagers for the first time on The Big Game.

Nationwide, the American Gaming Association predicts more than 31 million Americans will bet on the The Big Game this year, with wagers totaling more than $7.6 billion.

Both the amount of people planning to bet (up 35% from last year) and the estimated amount of money being bet (up 78% from last year) are new records.

Bettors include people making casual wagers with friends or relatives, entries into office pools, wagers with licensed sportsbooks, and bets placed with illegal bookmakers.

This comes as more states legalize sports betting, like Connecticut, where it only started a few months ago.

Officials said it is quickly picking up in popularity across the state and anticipation is high heading into The Big Game.

“After the lines were set following the championship games, bets started to trickle in and we’ve seen increasing bets every day on the Super Bowl. It’s just going to ramp up until Sunday,” said Andrew Walter, director of legal and business affairs for sports betting at the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.

“Right here at 11 o’clock like I usually am, I’m going to make my bets and just have a good time with everybody else,” said June Oliveras of New Haven.

Connecticut Lottery officials told News 8 they hope this Sunday will be an opportunity to recruit more followers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

