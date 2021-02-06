Disney World’s Super Bowl parade is nixed, but ad will air

Guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2020. Disney reopened two Florida parks, the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, Saturday, with limited capacity and safety protocols in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney’s Super Bowl parade has been nixed, but the filming of the “I’m Going to Disney World” commercial after the big game is still on.

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that the theme park resort wouldn’t be hosting its annual Super Bowl parade this year because of the pandemic.

But the resort still plans to film its annual ad after the game. The ad usually features the Most Valuable Player looking at the camera and saying those famous words.

The commercials have featured Super Bowl stars since 1987 when Phil Simms of the New York Giants first appeared following his team’s championship win.