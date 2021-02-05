Freebie Friday: Super Bowl freebies to snag this weekend

(WTNH) — It’s a big weekend to watch some football and put the diet aside for a night.

It’s also proving to be a good weekend to score a few freebies.

Buffalo Wild Wings is once again offering free wings for America if the Super Bowl goes into overtime.

If the game is tied after regulation, on Feb. 22 it’ll give out six free wings to those who dine in or in-person takeout from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

You can get 40 free boneless wings from Applebee’s when you spend $40 online on Sunday. Just put the wings in your cart then use the promo code “biggame” at checkout.

You’ll get a free four-pack of Pepsi when you order a game day bundle from Red Lobster.

Lastly, and one non-sports-related deal, something you can enjoy throughout February, Dunkin’ is brightening Mondays throughout the month of February with free coffee Mondays. Perks members can get a medium hot with any purchase.