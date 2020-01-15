‘I’ve got a crazy imagination’: Chiefs fan’s spooky yard display

CLINTON, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs Kingdom is showing its support for the team anyway it can, and for one fan, that means dusting off her skeleton collection.

Tami Jones is affectionately known as the “skeleton lady” around Clinton, Missouri. Take a drive down East Ohio Street, where she lives, and you’ll understand how she got that title.

“I’ve always liked [skeletons],” she said. “They kind of look happy all the time. No matter what you do to them.”

Her latest yard creation features six decorative skeletons decked out in red. Jones calls them her Chiefs cheerleaders, and they’re counting on Mahomes and the team to take Chiefs Kingdom to the Super Bowl.

“I’ve got a crazy imagination,” she said with a laugh. “I found these outfits and thought we’re going to do cheerleaders, so we just threw on some wigs and got some personality in there and put them up.”

There are countless skeletons in Jones’ closet. She’s been collecting them for a decade.

Jones uses them to create yard displays, usually around the holidays, but she like to have fun with them year-round. For example, she had a skeleton jam band in her yard before the Chiefs display. Last year, she also made a “Who Let the Dogs Out” display using skeletal dogs and a “Back to School” display with baby skeletons.

Jones’ creations are so popular, there’s a Facebook page, called Skeletons on Ohio Street, dedicated to her work.

“This has become a full-time job,” she said. “I look around all the time. I have friends at Walmart that give me ideas. Of course Facebook, they chime in. If you ask my grand kids, they’d just say I’m a little crazy.”

Jones said she does it because it not only brings her joy, but so many others who drive by her house.

“People go by and honk. I have people that write me letters,” she said. “People put stuff on my porch, just all kinds of things. I just love it.”

Jones said her Chiefs display will likely change depending the outcome of Sunday’s AFC Championship game. She’s already thinking about what to do with the skeletons if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl.