NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three young men from Connecticut will be in the crowd of 70,000 fans at the Big Game this Sunday.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish and the NFL, 17-year-old Christopher from Norwalk, 12-year-old Nicolas of Trumbull and 11-year-old Conner from Ridgefield are embarking on a very special weekend.

This includes walking the red carpet as VIP guests at Thursday night’s NFL Honors event.

“First thing we get there, the red carpet, which is gonna be a once in a lifetime moment,” Nicolas said. “Then after we get our seats, we get to see the awards given out.”

There is the “Super Bowl Experience” and a behind-the-scenes tour of SoFi Stadium, all leading up to the Big Game Sunday,

“I’m just really grateful for the opportunity to have this, and with all the people I’ve gotten to meet here too from Make-A-Wish,” Christopher said.

When asked what comes to mind thinking of Make-A-Wish now, Conner said:

“Like happiness because they gave me something that’s like once in a lifetime.”

After a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Make-A-Wish is celebrating 40 years of partnership with the NFL, starting with the wish to go to the Super Bowl in 1982, which happened to be the Bengals’ first appearance in the Big Game.