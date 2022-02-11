PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — With the Super Bowl just days away, restaurants in Connecticut are hustling and bustling to fulfill wing orders.

Customers of Archie Moore in New Haven have ordered over 3,000 wings for the Super Bowl, but there were doubts they could do that last month.

“We weren’t sure if we were gonna be able to get the wings,” owner Bob Fuchs said. “We were on pins and needles the last few weeks because of the supply problems.”

It forced them to raise prices, and it’s not just wings.

“Every bill we get, we see an increase of almost every single item,” Fuchs said. “Eventually, we have to raise the prices.”

J Timothy’s Taverne in Plainville stopped taking order orders for Sunday last weekend — the earliest they’ve ever had to stop taking orders.



“All my time slots for Saturdays and Sundays are completely booked up,” manager Rino Ouellet said. “I have chicken wings for people who want to come into the restaurant and have dinner.”

They’re doing this all with staffing at 85%.

“In our industry, you don’t want to tell people no, you just don’t,” Ouellet said. “There comes a time you have to say I can’t accommodate what you want, but it’s not what you want to do.”

Out of the nearly 3,000 orders they’ll fulfill, Ouelett said at least 75% include their famous chicken wings.

With all the orders coming in, J Timothy’s will be closed Monday, even though it’s Valentine’s Day, to give their staff a break after a busy weekend.

Even with rising prices due to inflation, the National Chicken Council expects some 1.42 billion wings to be eaten Sunday while the Los Angeles Rams battle the Cincinnati Bengals.