St. Francis Hospital nurse chosen to fly to Super Bowl LV free on Patriots plane

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Throughout the pandemic, Matthew Blouin, a nurse at Saint Francis Hospital has served as a healthcare hero on the front lines treating patients infected with COVID-19.

“Throughout COVID, there’s been numerous days that have been really tough. It’s mentally and physically exhausting some days,” says Blouin.

He is about to be rewarded for his hard work. Blouin was one of 76 “healthcare superheroes” chosen to fly to the Super Bowl LV this weekend on a New England Patriots plane as guests of the Kraft family.

RELATED: ‘Lay low and cool it’: Fauci not a fan of Super Bowl parties amid pandemic

Not knowing he’d been chosen, Matthew was told to be on a work Zoom call.



“Robert Kraft and not the Robert Kraft, and then he came on and told us the news and I was just in shock and didn’t have any words to say was just so amazed.”

“On behalf of my family and the whole Patriot organization I want to thank you both for your great work and your whole organization and what you’ve done for the community,” said Robert Kraft on that Zoom call.

Best of all, Blouin gets to cheer on his favorite quarterback, one more time.

“Tom Brady has been an idol of mine since I was really little so being able to see him in a game is a dream come true.”



Tom Burke the President of Saint Francis Hospital expressed his appreciation.

“We’re happy to have him represent us and we’re happy for him to get down there and get to the Super Bowl.”



The heroes making the trip are all from New England. They also get tickets to the NFL TikTok tailgate concert featuring Miley Cyrus, which is exclusive for vaccinated healthcare workers. They also get a luxury hotel stay and gifts.