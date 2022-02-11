NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Need some help picking the Super Bowl winner? A few puppies in Newington made their predictions!

The puppies have never been wrong — they are 5-0 in their predictions.

The beagle bowl was for the Cinncinatti Bengals. The scram bowl was for the Los Angeles Rams. One by one, the eager pups chose a bowl. In the end, they predicted the Rams will win Sunday.

Along with some fun, the idea is to help find these dogs a forever home.

“The whole goal is to find homes for all of the puppies, who are the football players on our little field but also to show people all of the other pets that we have here,” Susan Wollschlager with the Connecticut Humane Society said. “They might go to our website to look for these guys but fall in love with another animal. It might be an adult dog, or maybe a cat, maybe some of the guinea pigs and rabbits we have.”

All these dogs are up for adoption at the Connecticut Humane Society. See all adoptable pets here.