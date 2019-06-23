The Final Round of the Travelers Championship, Reavie reigns as champion

It’s a beautiful day for the Final Round at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

The champion, Chez Reavie, 37, will take home over $1.2 million.

Reavie had a six shot lead going into Sunday’s round. The Associated Press reports he closed 1-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher. Reavie has not won a championship since 2008.

