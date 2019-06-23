The Final Round of the Travelers Championship, Reavie reigns as champion

It’s a beautiful day for the Final Round at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

The champion, Chez Reavie, 37, will take home over $1.2 million.

Reavie had a six shot lead going into Sunday’s round. The Associated Press reports he closed 1-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher. Reavie has not won a championship since 2008.

Watch the video above for more.

He can’t win it every year but it’s always great to have 3-time champ @bubbawatson back at the @TravelersChamp Finishes the week 1 under! @WTNH pic.twitter.com/Y5mVGWN5MK— John Pierson (@JPPierson) June 23, 2019

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.