The Latest: Collins beats 2016 champ Muguruza at French Open

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov plays a shot against Slovakia’s Andrej Martin in the second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

11:10 p.m.

Danielle Collins grabbed the last four games to come back and beat 2016 champion Garbiñe Muguruza 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the last third-round singles match at the French Open.

Collins’ best performance at a Grand Slam tournament came when she made it all the way to the semifinals at the 2019 Australian Open.

But the 26-year-old American, who is ranked 57th, arrived in Paris last month with a 1-2 career mark at Roland Garros.

Her match against the 11th-seeded Muguruza began in Court Suzanne Lenglen but was interrupted by rain shortly after it began.

They eventually moved over to Court Philippe Chartier, where the retractable roof was closed.

Collins now will play No. 30 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia with a quarterfinal berth at stake.

8:40 p.m.

Novak Djokovic tied a record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by getting to the fourth round of the French Open for the 11th consecutive appearance.

Djokovic has not had too much trouble, either: His 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Daniel Elahi Galan means the No. 1 seed has dropped merely five games in each of his three matches so far.

The match was played in a light rain in the first set, and the shower grew stronger later, so the roof was shut.

Djokovic was never really tested by Galan and improved to 34-1 in 2020.

Next up for Djokovic as he pursues a second French Open title and 18th Grand Slam trophy overall: No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov.

The last third-round singles match on Saturday’s schedule — 2016 champion Garbiñe Muguruza against Danielle Collins — is being shifted from open-air Court Suzanne Lenglen over to closed Chatrier because of the rain.

7:30 p.m.

Play has resumed in Novak Djokovic’s third-round match against Daniel Elahi Galan after a delay because of rain and waiting for the new $55 million retractable roof atop Court Philippe Chatrier to slide shut.

Djokovic complained to the chair umpire about keeping the top off the stadium during a drizzle.

Eventually, the shower grew stronger and Galan slipped during a point.

At that point Djokovic checked on Galan and walked to the sideline to stop playing.

It took about 20 minutes for the roof to fully close.

Play was halted in the second game of 2016 champion Garbiñe Muguruza’s match against Danielle Collins at Court Suzanne Lenglen, which does not have a roof.

6:55 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame an early rut with a nine-game run to beat 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-3 in a third-round matchup of lefties at the French Open.

Kvitova broke in the match’s opening game when the 100th-ranked Fernandez, the youngest player left in the field, double-faulted.

From there, Fernandez took five games in a row for a 5-1 lead.

But Kvitova then woke up and took control, grabbing the first set and a two-break lead at 3-0 in the second.

Her best showing at Roland Garros was a semifinal run in 2012.

Next up for the seventh-seeded Kvitova is a match against Zhang Shuai, China’s first player in the fourth round in Paris since Li Na in 2012.

6:10 p.m.

Grigor Dimitrov moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in 10 appearances at the tournament when his opponent Roberto Carballes Baena quit after two sets because of what he said a doctor diagnosed as a stomach virus.

The 18th-seeded Dimitrov was ahead 6-1, 6-3 when Carballes Baena stopped.

Dimitrov has been to the semifinals once at each of the other three Grand Slam tournaments, including the U.S. Open last year.

But he had been 0-4 in the third round at the French Open until now.

The 101st-ranked Carballes Baena, who upset No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov in five sets in his previous match, said he woke up at 3 a.m. on Saturday “with a pain in my stomach and feeling so bad.”

Carballes Baena said that after he warmed up on court in the morning, he threw up. He hoped he would feel better during the match but said instead he felt worse.

4:20 p.m.

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the fourth round at the French Open for the second year in a row. He advanced when Aljaz Bedene stopped playing in the third set because of an injured right ankle.

Tsitsipas led 6-1, 6-2, 3-1 when Bedene retired.

Tsitsipas was dominating the match. He had more than twice as many winners as Bedene, 28-13, and about a third as many unforced errors.

Also into the fourth round on Saturday was No. 30 seed Ons Jabeur. She became the first Arab woman to get that far in Paris by eliminating No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-3.

3:50 p.m.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin returned to the French Open’s fourth round, and Zhang Shuai became China’s first player to get that far since Li Na in 2012.

No. 4 seed Kenin blew past Romanian qualifier Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 in 72 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Zhang ended the run of French wild-card entry Clara Burel with a hard-fought 7-6 (2), 7-5 win in two hours, 12 minutes on Court Simonne Mathieu.

The 31-year-old Zhang is ranked 39th and had never made it beyond the third round in her nine previous French Opens.

Kenin has advanced to the second week of all three Grand Slams in this pandemic-hit season. She won the Australiam Open and reached round four at the U.S. Open.

2:00 p.m.

German player Daniel Altmaier is proving to be a force that’s difficult to stop. He came through the qualifying tournament to reach the French Open main draw.

The 22-year-old has now upset seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini to storm into the fourth round with a 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win.

The 186th ranked Altmaier joins two other Roland Garros debutants — Sebastian Korda and Jannik Sinner — in round four. That many men haven’t gone that far on their debuts at Roland Garros since four debutants made the last 16 in 1994.

Altmaier has struggled with injuries in the past but has yet to drop a set. He has won all three tiebreakers he has faced in his Grand Slam debut. He also only dropped one set in his three matches in qualifying.

1:10 p.m.

Andrey Rublev advanced to the French Open fourth round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win against the unseeded South African Kevin Anderson.

The 34-year-old Anderson still hopes to win a Grand Slam title, having lost finals to Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in 2017 and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018.

But the 118th-ranked veteran proved to be easy pickings for the No. 13 seed Rublev on Court Simonne Mathieu. He failed to earn even a single break point against the 22-year-old Russian.

Rublev lost in the first round in his only previous appearance at Roland Garros — in 2017. He was a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open this year and in 2017.

