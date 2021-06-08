The Latest: Former junior champ Badosa chases spot in last 4

Spain’s Paula Badosa plays a return to Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova during their fourth round match on day 8, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

11 a.m.

Six of the eight women’s quarterfinalists at the French Open have never made it so far at Grand Slam tournament.

Three of them will be in action at Roland Garros on Day 10. Former junior champion Paula Badosa of Spain will face Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia. Zidansek is the first woman from her country to advance so deep at a major.

Doubles partners Elena Rybakina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova then play against each other on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rybakina is the third woman from Kazakhstan to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. Pavlyuchenkova already reached this stage in Paris 10 years ago.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev will play fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s draw. The other men’s match will be between No. 6 Alexander Zverev and unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. Davidovich Fokina will be playing in his first major quarterfinal.

