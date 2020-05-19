The Latest: Man United to refund season ticket holders

The gates of St. Edwards’ Lewis-Chen Family Soccer Field are locked and marked closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Austin, Texas. In response to the economic impact of COVID-19, St. Edwards says they are cutting cut six sports programs including men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf and men’s soccer. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Manchester United says it will refund fans with season tickets for the games they won’t be able to attend during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League season was suspended in March with United fifth in the standings. United has four home games left.

The club wrote to season ticket holders to say “we share your disappointment that you will not be able to watch United in person from within the stadium, but we would encourage you to give your continued loyal support from the comfort and safety of your home.”

Clubs are pushing to be allowed to play at their usual stadiums rather than in neutral venues as the police wanted.

United is asking fans for their “co-operation not to travel to any stadiums at which we are playing on matchdays.”

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will play a series of friendlies next year to raise money for medical facilities in Italy and Spain.

The three round-robin games have been dubbed the “European Solidarity Cup” and thousands of medical staff and carers will get tickets for their work fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Dates for the games will be set when the calendar for 2021 is clear and fans are allowed back into stadiums.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reported back to Juventus’ training center after a 10-week absence.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner showed up for medical tests with the Serie A leaders.

Ronaldo observed a two-week isolation period at his home in Turin after spending the lockdown period in his native Portugal.

Ronaldo has not been alongside his teammates since helping Juventus to a 2-0 win over Inter Milan on March 8. He flew to his home island of Madeira, Portugal, after that.

Serie A was suspended a day later when the Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown. The league is hoping to resume playing on June 13.

