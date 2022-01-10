The Latest: SEC fans invade Indianapolis for CFP title game

Sports


Rachel & Jared Shedd, Cumming, a couple divided by opposite allegiance, sport opposing head gear while taking in the festivities on Georgia Street on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the College Football Playoff championship game (all times local):

___

3 p.m.

Indianapolis’ city streets were bustling Monday afternoon, almost five hours before No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia played for college football’s national championship.

The blue Colts attire that local fans usually wear was replaced with red hats, shirts, jackets and jerseys of the two Southeastern Conference teams, playing for a title in the Midwest.

Fans waited in long lines inside and outside restaurants despite temperatures hovering in the mid-20s, while others flocked to Monument Circle for afternoon concerts with Breland and Sam Hunt underneath the sun-drenched skies.

Alabama beat Georgia five weeks ago in the SEC title game, but the Bulldogs are a slight favorite.This is the first rematch for the championship in the playoff era.

The game kicks off at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8 p.m. and airs on ESPN.

___

