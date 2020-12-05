The Latest: UConn vs. N.C. State canceled after positive test

Connecticut’s Jalen Adams fights for a rebound against Monmouth’s Micah Seaborn in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. Connecticut won 84-81. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The basketball game between UConn and N.C. State slated for Saturday, December 5 at noon has been canceled after a person tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, officials say the person — who is a member of the N.C. State program — was revealed as positive Friday night. As a result, UConn did not report a positive test among members of its program.

The game — organized by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Gazelle Group — was to be played at Mohegan Sun Arena as the closing to “Bubbleville,” which has hosted 26 successful college basketball games in the last 10 days.

“In accordance with the Connecticut Travel Advisory, all members of the N.C. State program provided a negative test result prior to travel. All members received a PCR test immediately upon arrival at Mohegan Sun and again received negative test results prior to their match-up against UMass Lowell on December 3. “In accordance with NCAA protocols, the team tested again today, 24 hours prior to their match-up with UConn, scheduled for December 5. Upon determination of the positive test result, tomorrow’s game has been canceled and tracing protocols have been enacted.” Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Gazelle Group

Officials have not confirmed if the positive test was from a player or staff member.