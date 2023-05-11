FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WTNH) — Former New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady is returning to his stomping grounds to be honored at the team’s home opening game this fall.

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game,” Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft said.

Brady, who played on the team for 20 seasons as quarterback, spent his last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In February of this year, the 45-year-old announced his retirement from the National Football League (NFL) after 18 years.

The “Thank You Tom Game” will take place at Gillette Stadium to kick-off the Patriots’ 2023 season. The full Patriots schedule will be released tonight via NFL Network at 8 p.m.