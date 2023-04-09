HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As Quinnipiac University took to the ice Saturday evening, the internet had a lot of questions about the Bobcats.

The No. 2 Quinnipiac took down No. 1 Minnesota 3-2 to bring home the Hamden university’s first national title. The victory came five days after the University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team won the NCAA Tournament.

Not surprisingly, Google traffic for the university spiked at about 11 p.m. Saturday. The states with the highest interest were Minnesota, followed by North Dakota and South Dakota, according to Google Trends.

The top related searches for the university were “quinnipiac hockey coach,” “where is quinnipiac located,” “quinnipiac university student population,” “quinnipiac meaning” and “nikki pecknold.”

Who is Quinnipiac University’s hockey coach?

He’s not a new face for the program. Rand Pecknold has spent 29 seasons with the team, working to build a culture and identity for the program.

“When I took this job, there weren’t a lot of people that wanted it,” he told News 8 earlier in the week. “I made $6,700 and practiced at midnight. I had like no budget.”

Where is Quinnipiac University located?

Quinnipiac University is located in Hamden. It is a private university that offers degree, certificate and badge programs.

What is Quinnipiac University’s student population?

About 8,800 students were enrolled in for the fall 2022 semester, according to the university.

What does “Quinnipiac” mean?

The Quinnipiac are an indigenous tribe that remain in Connecticut. Quinnipiac means “people of the long water land” in Quiripy.

Who is Nikki Pecknold?

Nikki Pecknold is the wife of the hockey team’s head coach, Rand Pecknold.