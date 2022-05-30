EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fans from all over the country traveled to Rentschler Field for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships.

The finals were on Monday at 1 p.m. Fans rushed from the parking lots to the stadium to watch the Maryland Terrapins take on the Cornell Big Red.

“I can already hear the fans going wild, I’m pretty hype myself, it’s going to be a good one,” said Steven Reddy from New Hampshire.

The tournament was hosted by Fairfield University and brought national attention to East Hartford.

With COVID restrictions lifted, Rentschler Field could seat 38,000 fans at full capacity. Fans from all over made the trip to East Hartford for the weekend.

Dan Luketich and his wife traveled from Ohio for the tournament.

“I am a high school head coach out in Ohio and this is the first time I’ve had the opportunity to come to the national championship game so I figured it would be fun,” Luketich said.

The championship boosted businesses in the Hartford area this weekend. Downtown restaurants and hotels were packed with fans visiting.

Fans made sure to check out the city before heading home.

The Maryland Terrapins took home the national title, winning 9-7.