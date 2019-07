NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It was a fantastic year for Hillhouse High School sports. They had not one, not two, but three state championship teams!

The three terrific teams were honored at New Haven City Hall Thursday.

The girls basketball, girls track and boys track teams all won state titles this past school year.

Mayor Toni Harp, the superintendent and the athletic director were all there to give the teams their ring.

This is the second straight title for both track teams. Way to go!