Tiger Woods moved to another LA hospital, CT doctor comments on the impact of his injuries

(WTNH) — Golfing great Tiger Woods was moved to another Los Angeles hospital Friday. Woods suffered multiple open fractures to his lower right leg in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Tuesday.

The injuries aren’t life-threatening. His career, however, must certainly be considered a question mark at this point.

“His injuries are what I’d expect from this type of accident,” said Dr. Michael Miranda, the director of Orthopedic Trauma for Hartford Hospital. “You know with airbags these days, it preserves the body, but it really puts the lower extremities at risk.”

Cedars-SINAI Center is known for Sports Medicine and related surgeries. While Tiger Woods has battled back injuries before, this could be the most serious medical situation yet.

The 15-time Major Champion reportedly had a rod inserted into the tibia of his right leg to stabilize the leg. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. So, what’s next?

Dr. Michael Miranda said, for one, Tiger is at risk for infection.

“And then he’s got the foot and ankle injuries. The foot and ankle injuries are really significant. Those take the longest to recover from. So, put that all together, these are significant injuries. Really, talking about a couple to three years before this guy is sort of maxed out as well as he’s going to do.”

Woods had been recovering from yet another back surgery. We know he’s mentally strong, but, he’ll have to call on that once again.

“That’s going to be a really challenging piece for him mentally,” said Clinical Psychologist Dr. Ryan Loss.

Golf pros around the world have expressed their support for the man considered one of, if not, the greatest player ever. When asked about a comeback for Tiger, Rory McIlroy perhaps said it best: “At this stage, everyone should be grateful that he’s here. That his kids haven’t lost their dad.”